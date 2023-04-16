Picker, Jerry



Jerry Picker, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at Kobacker House. Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM on Sunday, April 23, 2023 at SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST, 1740 Zollinger Rd, Columbus, Ohio, 43221. Immediately following the service, family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 PM. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to view an extended obituary and to leave memories and condolences.

