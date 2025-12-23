Phyllis Short

Short, Phyllis A.



Phyllis Ann Short, born on May 8, 1947, in Knoxville,Tennessee, gracefully departed this world on December 17, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at the age of 78. A beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and daughter, Phyllis's life was a tapestry woven with love, dedication, and vibrant spirit. Phyllis was a woman of remarkable intellect and style. She earned her Master's Degree in Business Administration from Xavier University, showcasing a dedication to her education that paralleled her passionate commitment to her career. For 44 years, she served in various roles at Armco/AKSteel, eventually becoming the Director of Human Resources, where her leadership and insight fostered growth and development within the company.



Family was the cornerstone of Phyllis's life, bringing her immeasurable joy and fulfillment. She cherished her role as a mother to her daughter, Tiffany Wells, and found a profound bond with her grandson, Finley Wells. Her heart brimmed with love for her family and her laughter was a melody that will forever resonate in their memories. Phyllis had a flair for fashion, known for her keen attention to detail and impeccable style. Her fondness for shopping manifested in an impressive collection of over 300 pairs of shoes-each pair telling a story of its own. Her nails always done, make-up and hair styled to perfection to all who knew her. Her laughter was infectious and her dimples could be seen across a room. Phyllis is survived by her daughter Tiffany Wells (Short), son-in-law Lawrence Wells, grandson Finley, her brother Gary (Kitty) Pruett, sister Brenda Shell, her former husband but still best friend Bud Short, and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. While she leaves behind a tremendous void, her legacy of love and strength will continue to inspire all who knew her. Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Gina Pruett. A visitation will be held on December 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Service at 11:30 AM at Evans Funeral Home in Milford. She will be laid to rest at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. As we remember Phyllis, we will celebrate the vibrant life she led, the wisdom she imparted, and the love she so generously shared. Her spirit will forever remain in our hearts.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com