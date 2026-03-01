Phyllis Creech

Watkins Creech, Phyllis



A beloved matriarch and faithful servant of the Lord, went to be with Jesus on February 25, 2026, at the age of 92, in Dayton, Ohio. Born on April 6, 1933, in Bath County, Kentucky, Phyllis lived a life marked by unwavering devotion to her family and an enduring commitment to her faith. Visitation and funeral services will be held at the Moraine City First Church of God, located at 5867 North Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio. The visitation will be on March 5, 2026, at 11:00AM, followed by the funeral service at 1:00PM. Phyllis will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Phyllis. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com



