Phillis Rivers

Photo of Phillis Rivers

Credit: Legacy.com

Credit: Legacy.com

Photo of Phillis Rivers
Obituaries
6 hours ago
X

Rivers (Chislom), Phillis Jane

age 82, passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Followed by service 1 PM, Thursday, October 16, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment will be 9 AM, Friday, October 17th at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Glen Beddies Sr.
2
Lorie Burger
3
Becky Carter
4
Douglas Kline
5
David Penfield