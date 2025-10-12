Phillis Rivers

Rivers (Chislom), Phillis Jane



age 82, passed away on Friday, October 3, 2025, in Dayton, Ohio. She is survived by many loving family and friends. Visitation 12 PM. Followed by service 1 PM, Thursday, October 16, 2025 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary. Interment will be 9 AM, Friday, October 17th at Dayton National Cemetery. HHRoberts.com



