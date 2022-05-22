PHILLIPS, Sarah Geneva "Gee"



91, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. She was born to Charlie and Alice Keylon on Aug. 8, 1930, in Ten Mile, Tennessee. She was a member of Landmark Baptist Church. Gee was retired from CM Products and Meijer's, at the age of 88. She volunteered for the National Park Service at the Great Smoky Mountains State Park for over 26 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Rhea; son, Michael; grandsons, Brian and Jay. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Randy and Jeannie Phillips; grandchildren, Marc (Shelley), Ciann, Kristy, Jarrod and Janna (Kenny); 11 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH.



Pastor Erik McKay, officiating. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. The family will receive friends 12 noon Wednesday, prior to the service, at the funeral home. If desired, memorial



donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To leave a special for the family, please visit



www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com