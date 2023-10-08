Phillips, Richard Craig "Rick"



Richard (Rick) C. Phillips, 72, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Friday September 29, 2023 after a brave battle with ALS. Rick was born on October 6, 1950 to Margaret Meagher and Glenn Phillips in New Kensington, PA. He married his college sweetheart, Frances (Kuhn) Phillips. They celebrated 50 years of marriage in June. Rick has been a member of a barbershop chorus since 1978, an avid cyclist, beer and cigar aficionado, and maintained a deep love of puns. Rick graduated from the University of Georgia Law School, class of 1976. He then served in the US Air Force in the Judge Advocate General's Corps for 4 years at Grissom Air Force Base. He remained in the USAF Reserves for 20 years achieving the rank of Colonel. Rick spent 32 years as a civilian attorney at WPAFB.



In addition to his wife, he was survived by his daughters, Bridget (Phillips) Snider and her husband Jonathan, Rachel Phillips and her fiance Mike Dakan, Mary Frances Phillips and her partner Ryan Meyers, and Elizabeth Phillips and her partner Pat Nolan; three grandchildren; one brother, Jeff and one sister, Megan and their families.



A funeral mass will be held at 11am on Friday October 13th at St. Anthony Catholic Church, 830 Bowen Street, Dayton, OH. The family will receive friends and family starting at 10am at the church. Interment will be at the Dayton National Cemetery. Those who wish to remember Rick in a special way make gifts in his memory to Dayton Metro Barbershop Chorus or St. Anthony Catholic Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com