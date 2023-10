Phillips, Patricia Ann



Phillips, Patricia A., age 84 of Centerville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 22nd, 2023. Survived by three children, Lisa (Beef) Howard, Dan (Kelley) Phillips and Julie Phillips; five grandchildren, Jeremy, Kaci, Danny, Timmy and Nathan; five great-grandchildren Davin, Silas, Easton, Rawlings, Adelyn and numerous family & friends. No Services. Condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



