Phillips, Jennifer Dean "Jenny"



Jennifer "Jenny" Dean Phillips, age 76, passed away on May 5, 2025, in Mojave, California. Born on September 2, 1948, Jennifer lived a life enriched by her love for family, animals, and creativity. She was a devoted wife to Roger Phillips for 47 years and a cherished presence in the lives of her stepdaughters, Lisa Phillips and Nichole Phillips. Her brother, Joe Dillingham, also mourns her passing. Jennifer was preceded in death by her parents, Glenn and Emma Dillingham. Jenny had a deep passion for dogs and was an enthusiastic competitor in dog shows. Her dedication to the sport reflected not only her love for animals but also her commitment to excellence and companionship. Beyond the show ring, she found joy in crafting-particularly jewelry making and diamond painting-where her artistic spirit shone through in every piece she created. Those who knew Jennifer will remember her warmth and the joy she brought into everyday moments through her crafts and love for canine children. Her legacy is one of creativity, devotion, and quiet strength. May her memory bring comfort to those who knew and loved her. A Visitation will be held on May 28, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Parkview Church of the Nazarene, 4701 Far Hills Drive, Kettering, OH. Funeral will follow visitation. Jenny will be laid to rest at Dayton National Cemetery at 2pm. Online condolences may be left at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



