Phillips, David

Obituaries
1 hour ago

PHILLIPS, David S.

Age 94, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 25, 2023, at Fairfield Mercy Hospital. David is survived by one daughter, Cheryl (Jeffrey) Lyle. David served the Lord as minister at several churches, including Fairfield Church of Christ and Pleasant Run Church of Christ. David's celebration of life will be on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 10A.M. at Avance Funeral Home, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014. Visitation will take place on Friday, February 3, 2023, from 4-7P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Pleasant Run Church of Christ, 2720 W. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231 and Mount Healthy Christian Village, 8097 Hamilton Avenue, Cincinnati, Ohio 45231. For full obituary see


Funeral Home Information

Avance Funeral Home & Crematory

4976 Winton Road

Fairfield, OH

45014

