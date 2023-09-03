Phillips, Dave W.



Dave W. Phillips, age 65, of Miamisburg passed away unexpectedly on August 29, 2023. He was born in Miamisburg on March 4, 1958 to Elwood Phillips and the late Alice Phillips. In addition to his mother, Dave is preceded in death by his sister, Shari McDonald. Dave is survived by his father, Elwood; siblings, Vern Phillips, Steven (Rita) Thacker, Roxie (Freddie) Whitted, Rhonda Ooten, Robin (Terry) Benson, Brenda (Brian) Myers; nephews, Jesse Phillips, Chris (Heather) Phillips, Jacob McDonald, Aaron McDonald; niece, Deanna McDonald; along with many other family and friends. Dave worked as a skilled trade machinist at Navistar and retired after 24 years. He enjoyed metal detecting, auto racing, fishing, and spending time with his best friend and brother, Vern. Dave had a great sense of humor and loved joking around with friends and family. He was a big-hearted, loveable guy and will be forever missed by those who knew and loved him. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 8, 2023 at Newcomer Kettering, 3940 Kettering Blvd.



