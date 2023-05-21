Phillips, Charles Alan "Cap"



PHILLIPS, Charles Alan, known as Cap to friends and family, age 84, formerly of Oakwood, passed away May 17, 2023. Cap is survived by his wife of 54 years, Nancy (Overman) Phillips; his children Beth (Steve) Guthrie, Sarah (Blake) Rigel, Eric (Ilona) Phillips; sister Sue (Phillips) Newell and extended family, nieces, nephews and friends. He was a wonderful grandpa to Braeden, Ainsley and Caelan Guthrie; Amelia and Eli Rigel; Avery and Ethan Phillips. Cap was preceded in death by his parents George and Thora (Scheffel) Phillips. Cap went to Oakwood High School and graduated in 1957. He is also a graduate of Wittenberg University. Cap then served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. Cap worked at the Mound in Miamisburg for over 40 years. Family will receive friends from 5:00pm-7:00pm on May 30 at Routsong Funeral Home in Centerville at 81 N Main St. and at 10:00am -11:00am on May 31 at Epiphany Lutheran Church at 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45459. Funeral Services will be held at Epiphany Lutheran Church at 6430 Far Hills Avenue, Centerville, OH 45459 at 11:00am on May 31, 2023, with a reception following until 1:30pm. Officiating the service is Rev Julie Reuning-Scherer. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Parkinson's Foundation (200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131) or Epiphany Lutheran Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.routsong.com.

