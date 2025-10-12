Powell, Philip



Philip Powell, age 79, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Friday, October 10, 2025 at Upper Valley Medical center after a battle with cancer. He was born August 12, 1946 to Forrest Royal & Verba Ann (Stewart) Powell in Sidney, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Jack Lee Powell. He will be missed and remembered by his loving wife Linda A. (Tanner) Powell of 58 years; children Brian Powell of Dayton, and Lisa Powell of Sacramento, CA; 9 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister Roseanna Gray of Sidney.



Philip served his country proudly in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He retired as an electrician for the Local #82 in Dayton after 55 years of service. Philip was a member of the Local #82 and was an avid golfer with his one hole-in-one. He loved classic cars, playing billiards, and showing his Dobermans in the dog shows.



Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association. Online memories of Philip may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



