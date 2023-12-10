Pfister, Joan T.



Joan T. Pfister, age 91, of Eaton, OH passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. She was born August 2, 1932 in Ft. Loramie, OH to the late Herman and Augusta Bornhorst. Joan was a member of Visitation Catholic Church, St. Anne's Sodality, and Catholic Ladies of Columbia in Ft. Loramie, OH. She volunteered at the Greenbriar Nursing Center for several years. She also enjoyed traveling, including trips to Europe, Australia and Russia. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert C. Pfister; son Robert J. "Rob" Pfister; and three brothers and three sisters. She is survived by her son Anthony J. Pfister (Pam Justice) of Celina; daughter Carol (Tim) Bulach of Eaton; son Charles Pfister of Eaton; grandchildren: Brian Pfister (Kelsey Goodman), Adam (Cathy) Bulach, Andrew (Nikki) Bulach and Allen (Brittany) Bulach; great grandchildren: Caleb Pfister, Jocelyn Pfister, Jessanie Pfister, Kayla Goodman, Valerie Bulach, Victor Bulach and Vincent Bulach; Braxton Bulach, Lillian Bulach, and Laura Bulach; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 12, 2023 from 9:30 am until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am at the Visitation Catholic Church, 407 E. Main Street, Eaton, OH. Gard Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Eaton is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Anne's Sodality. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



