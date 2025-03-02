Pfahler, Thomas J. "Tom"



Thomas "Tom" J. Pfahler, 73, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Hillspring Health Care & Rehabilitation in Springboro.



He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Mary, and children Eric (Laurel) Pfahler of Liberty Township, Kathryn (Patrick) Hackett of Rowlett, Texas, and Michael (Natalie) Pfahler of Seattle, Wash. Also surviving are siblings: Sister Diane Marie Pfahler and Sister Mary Dean Pfahler, of Sisters of Notre Dame Toledo, William (Lorene) Pfahler of Canfield, Elaine Christy of Ottawa, Mary (Jack) George of Gainesville, Ga., and Chris (Amy) Pfahler of Mount Horeb, Wisc., two grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Joan (Ottenweller) Pfahler and brother Richard Dean Pfahler.



Tom was born Sept. 9, 1951, in Lima, Ohio. He founded T.J. Photographic in 1988 and enjoyed taking portraits for families, individuals and local youth sports teams, as well as documenting special occasions and capturing beautiful scenes in nature for more than three decades. A devout Catholic, he was an active member of St. Henry Church and of the Knights of Columbus Council 14882. Tom also had served as a project manager and long-time volunteer at Dayton Right to Life. He loved to travel and visit national parks, collecting his treasured passport stamps at each stop.



Tom was a man of great faith, lived life full of passion, always had a good story to tell to anyone who would listen and lit up a room with his smile. He was beloved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dayton Right to Life in Tom's honor at 425 N. Findlay Street # 2, Dayton, OH 45404.



