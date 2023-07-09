Pfahl, Mary Charlotte



Mary Charlotte Pfahl, age 78 of Centerville, passed away Thursday, July 6, 2023 at St. Leonard Center. She was born February 27, 1945 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Irene Jergens. Mary retired from Scott County Community College in Davenport, IA. She loved baking, painting, sewing, ceramics, and crafts. Mary also spent time volunteering in her community in various capacities. Most importantly, Mary will be remembered for having a big heart, and she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Mary is survived by her husband of 60 years, Tim; sons, Bob (Jenni) Pfahl, Ken (Debbie) Pfahl, Tom (Michelle) Pfahl, Greg (Amber) Pfahl; brother, Don (Betty) Jergens; as well as 12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 16, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm at Newcomer Centerville Chapel (820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45459). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Leonard Faith Community. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to mass. Mary will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to leave the family an online condolence.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - Centerville Chapel

820 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd

Dayton, OH

45459

https://www.newcomerdayton.com