PETTUS, Evelyn



Evelleen Pettus, 68, born April 25, 1955 in Dayton, she received her wings Thursday, January 4, 2024. Evelyn was the only child born to the late Paul and Mary Lee Pettus. She had seven siblings on her mother's side. Evelleen never married or had any children of her own yet she became a godmother to many. She had one special godson, Terrance "Bud". She attended, Unstoppable Ministries under the guidance of Pastor Shirley MaGee, until her health began to fail her. Evelleen was preceded by her grandfather, James Dunn; her niece, Leslie Marie Jordan; sisters, Dorothy Louise Taylor and Margaret Taylor Hawkins; brother, Paul T. Pettus, Jr; brother-in-law, Russell R. Hawkins; aunts; Ruthmae Dunn Cooper and Annie E. Rowland; niece, Carletta Taylor Berry. She leaves to cherish her memory her sisters, Mary (Lester) Jordan of Springfield, OH; Anita Taylor McMillan of Oregon; Evangelist Shirley Taylor of San Franciso, CA; brothers, Donald *(Eva) Taylor, Sr., of Honolulu, HI; Marvin (Mary) Taylor of UT; James Pettus of AL; aunt, Debra Stone of Dayton, OH; a total of 29 nieces and nephews, total of 60 great nieces and nephews; and a host of uncles, cousins, and in law.



