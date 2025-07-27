Petry, Peter G.



Peter G. Petry, 82, of Springfield, passed away on July 20, 2025. He was born on September 25, 1942, to the late Jack and Frances (Kline) Petry. Known to most as Pete, he spent his career as a talented Mechanical Designer, working for Bomag USA, SPECO, Motoman, and Grimes. Pete enjoyed woodworking and had a passion for building RC airplanes. He was also a proud Mason and a loyal friend to many. Private services. www.littletonandrue.com





