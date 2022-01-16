PETRY, Earl

PETRY, Jr., Earl



Age 96, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Thursday,



January 13, 2022, at Soin



Medical Center. He was born August 31, 1925, in Eldorado to the late Earl and Elizabeth (Tabe) Petry, Sr. Earl was a U.S. Army Veteran who served



during WWII and a member of the VFW in Centerville; was a member of the Gratis First Brethren Church; he retired



after 37 years of employment from Frigidaire; was a lifelong bowler; and had a great love for the Cincinnati Reds. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Delores M. Petry in 2017; brothers Carl Petry and Paul "Pep" Petry; sisters Ruth Deaton and Florence Root; granddaughter Melissa Petry; great-granddaughter Shelby Ann Petry; and daughter-in-law Judy Petry. He is survived by his sons Robert (D.J.) Petry of Beavercreek, Donald Petry (Sherri Bradley) of Harrisburg, NC, and Jeffrey (Betsy) Petry of Bellbrook; grandchildren: Chris (Kellie) Petry, Amber (Brittany) Mullenix, Michelle Petry, Leandra Petry, Jamey Petry (Zach Luckenbill), Amie (Shannon) Snyder, Brian Klein (Angela Skinner), Jessica (Jeffrey) Bender, and LaWanda (Mark) Linker; great-grandchildren: Kaitlynn Nappo, Tonilynn Nappo, Mikayla Snyder, Boston Snyder, Ava Bender, Jacob Bender, Cole Bender, Alex Petry, Tyler Linker, Jacob Linker, Amanda (Brandon) Phillips, Brayden and Carter Luckenbill, and Zoey Klein; great-great-grandchild: Atlas



Linker, Emmy Phillips, and Elliot Phillips; brother-in-law Kenny (Donna) Smith; niece Deb Smith and numerous other nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 12:00 noon at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 West Main Street, Eaton with Pastor Lynn Mercer officiating. Burial will follow at



Monroe Township Cemetery, Eldorado. A special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care, Dr. Barbara Doerr, Dr. Joni Koren, Dr. Brian Ceccarelli, Dr. Lawrence Klein, and Holly, Stacy and



Diana at Soin Medical Center. Memorial contributions may be sent to the Gratis First Brethren Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting



www.gardfuneralhome.com