Petkus, Frances

95, passed away Feb 11, 2024. She was preceded in death by her husband, Micheal P. Petkus in 1976. Survived by loving family, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and many wonderful friends.



A lifelong member of the Knights of Lithuania, Fran served as their national president, from 1991-1994. The organization's highest honor was conferred upon her in 1989. Fran's early career was at Eastman Kodak in NYC. After she married and moved to Ohio, she worked for Inland Mfg. Co. Later in her career, she was a supervisor for Consumer Communications Service. In her mid-years she was a distributor for Amway for over 40 years. In later years, she worked for over 30 years with Statewide Information Services, until she finally retired at the age of 90.



Fran was an active player at Holy Cross Lithuanian Catholic Church, as well as the Dayton Catholic Women's Club and a member of the VFW auxiliary # 9936. As a young woman, she was an avid swimmer and NY Giants baseball fan including being a charter member of the Mel Ott (Baseball Hall of Fame) fan club in the 1940's and early 50's. Fran was an avid reader and never lost an opportunity to visit the library or acquire a new book.



Visitation is Wed., Feb. 14, 4-8 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home on Wayne Ave. Funeral Mass is at 10 am, Thursday, Feb 15, at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 1922 Leo Street, Dayton OH 45404. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery.



