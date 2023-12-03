Peterson, Lillie

Peterson (Wells), Lillie B.



Lillie Beatrice (Wells) Peterson, 92, departed this life peacefully into eternal rest in God's care on November 27, 2023. Lillie was born on November 7, 1931 to A.B. Wells and Ella (Williams) Wells in Bigbee Valley, Mississippi. When she was a young girl, her family relocated to Springfield, Ohio. She was a graduate from Springfield High in 1952 where she met the love of her life, Walter Lee Peterson. Walter and Lillie were married for 43 years, and they had six children. Lillie loved and cherished her family. Lillie worked at Mercy Medical Center for over 40 years, as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Lillie is survived by her two sons; Leonard (Tracy) Peterson, and W. Steven (Kim) Peterson; two daughters, Teresa (Billie) Tweedie, and Lisa Peterson; seven grandchildren; one brother-in-law, Z.L. Peterson; two special friends, Martha Warner, and Bobbi Walker; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She is preceded in death by her husband Walter L. Peterson; parents, A.B. and Ella Wells; daughter, Treva (Peterson) Northington; sons, Kevin Peterson and Lance Leslie, and sister, Susie (Wells) Shepherd. Visitation is Tuesday, December 5, 2023 from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 12 noon in Greater Grace Temple. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com