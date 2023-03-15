Peterson, John V.



PETERSON, JOHN V., 68, born October 22, 1954 in Springfield, OH passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday March 11, 2023. John was preceded in death by his father, John E. in 2004 and his daughter, Shelby in 2020. He is survived by his mother, Theresa Peterson; son, Dillan (Amber) Peterson, 3 three grandchildren, Mikaela, Colton and Norah; two brothers, Dan (Mickey) Peterson and Brian Peterson; one sister, Elaine Newman and many nieces and nephews. John was a loving father and grandfather. He was a 1972 graduate of Catholic Central High School. He was a lover of music and spent his time watching the Buckeyes play on Saturdays, even reruns on the off season. He will be missed by countless family members and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held will be held one hour prior from 12:00 to 1:00 pm in the funeral home. Donations to help take the burden of end of life cost can be made to the funeral home or at https://gofund.me/ce83a927

