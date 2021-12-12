PETERS, Nadine



Age 85, of Springboro, passed away Tuesday, December 7, 2021. She was born August 16, 1936, to Aden and Mary Viars in Rock Castle County,



Kentucky.



Nadine worked many years for General Motors in Dayton. Over the years, she helped her son open Jeffery's Restaurant in Franklin and her friends open Sara Jane's Restaurant in Miamisburg. She became known at the restaurants for the cream pies she made from scratch and for her delicious



biscuits and gravy. She was an active member of the Full



Gospel Tabernacle in Waynesville.



Loving, caring, outspoken, forgiving, independent, and hardworking, Nadine was loyal and faithful to the Lord, her church, and her family. She greatly enjoyed spending time with her family and attending church and church activities. She loved to cook and will be remembered for those biscuits and gravy, which were just as popular with her family as they were in the restaurants she worked in. Among many things, she will be remembered for how special she made the



holidays for her family, which she hosted in her home for many years. In addition, she was proud of the many trips around the world she took with her sisters, to such exciting



locations as New Zealand, Australia, and Hong Kong.



She was preceded in death by her husband Earl; one daughter Judy Thomas; her parents; and three sisters Morene Henry, Irene Combs, and Betty Jones. She is survived by six children Jeff (Amanda) Hardin, Jerry (Teresa) Hardin, Mike (Sherri)



Hardin, Buffy (Wade) Napier, Lisa Peters, and Debi Peters; 23 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends 11 AM - 1 PM, Tuesday, December 14 at Full Gospel Tabernacle in Waynesville. Funeral



services will be held 1 PM, Tuesday, at the church. Pastor Tim Noble will be officiating. Burial will be in Heritage Hills



Memorial Gardens. Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville is serving the family. If desired and in Nadine's memory, contributions may be made to Full Gospel Tabernacle in Waynesville. Condolences at www.stubbsconner.com.

