Peters, Judith A. "Judy"



Age 77, of Hamilton, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at Blue Ash Hospice. She was born in Hamilton on January 16, 1947, the daughter of Don and Marjorie (Zimbelman) Schick. Judy graduated from Taft High School and received her RN from Deaconess Nursing School. She married Jeff Peters on November 14, 1975. Judy was a long-time nurse at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She is survived by her husband, Jeff, her children; Angie (Tom) Taylor, Loveland, Ben Peters, Ross, and Chris Jones, Hamilton, her grandchildren; Colin Peters, Sophia Taylor and Sydney Taylor, and her brother, Jim (Geri) Schick, Eaton. Funeral services will be held on Monday, December 2, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Visitation will be held on Monday at 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



