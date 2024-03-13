Peters, Jerry L.



Peters, Jerry L., 87, of Springfield, passed away Monday, March 11, 2024 in his home surrounded by family. Jerry was born September 14, 1936 in Springfield, Ohio, the son of Charles and Leona (Carter) Peters. He was a veteran of the United States Army and later retired from International Harvester after 42 years. After retirement, Jerry loved spending winters in Bradenton, Florida for the past 27 years. Survivors include his wife, Dorothy; two daughters, Terri (Mark) Pitsenbarger and Julie (Mike) Warren; three step children, Kimberly Hamilton, Kelly (Jeff) Hill and Rick (Julie) Hoyt; two granddaughters, Hyla and Sophie Pitsenbarger; six step grandchildren, Erica Hamilton, Eden Hamilton, Jason (Ashley) Hill, Justin (Gracie) Hill, Tori (Tyler) Barnhart and Travis Hoyt; eight step great-grandchildren; one brother, Steve (Cathy) Peters; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Patty; a brother, Larry Peters; and a step granddaughter, Wendy. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14 from 5 - 7 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. His funeral service will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Bernard Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com