PETERS, Jeanette Sue



Age 78 of Hamilton, passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022. Celebration of Life service will be held on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, from 4:30 – 7:00 p.m. at The Benison Event Center, 100 S. 3rd St., Hamilton, Ohio 45011 with a brief prayer at 4:45 p.m.



