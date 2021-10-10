PETERS, Elizabeth



Ann Hampton



Elizabeth Ann Hampton Peters went to her eternal rest on



September 28, 2021. She was born on September 27th, 1934, in Detroit, Michigan, to Ida V. Jones and Grinsfield Taylor Hampton. Ann graduated from Cullowhee HS, Cullowhee, NC, as the valedictorian of the Class of 1952. She attended



Berea College, Berea, KY, and, following graduation from the Berea College Hospital School of Nursing in 1956 became an RN. She was a member of the first BSN class at Wright State University, graduating in 1975 and received a MS in Nursing from The Ohio State University in 1978. Ann was a proud member of Sigma Theta Tau, international nursing honor society, aiding in chartering of Zeta Phi chapter at WSU where she participated in various chapter activities. Her oral history of the early days of WSU School of Nursing is included in its archives.



Ann was preceded in death by her husband, James Marvin Peters; her parents; her three brothers: McLean, Gray and Conley Hampton, her two sisters Phyllis Blendowski and Jean Connell, and her daughter-in-law Traci Schenberg Peters. Ann is survived by her beloved children: Douglas Taylor Peters and Sara Elizabeth Deem (Mark) of Centerville, OH; treasured grand-daughter Shanna Peters (Robert) Bragg, numerous



nieces and nephews and extended family members.



Nursing colleagues and friends from activities with the Presbytery of the Miami Valley were a large part of her life. She served on numerous committees of the Presbytery of the



Miami Valley and was a delegate to the 218th General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church (USA) in 2008. She was an elder at Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, New Carlisle where she served in many capacities including choir, women's activities, and education programs.



Ann's career as a nurse was filled with a variety of experiences during the 50 years of active practice in caring for others. She was a staff nurse, clinic supervisor, mental health counselor, hospice nurse, and church parish nurse. Ann was an educator of nurses; serving on faculty at WSU and at Community Hospital School of Nursing, Springfield, OH. She served for 9 yrs on the Clark County Mental Health Board and 12 yrs on the New Carlisle Board of Health. She was also involved in many New Carlisle community activities through the years. Ann also authored two genealogy books about her North Carolina Family.



To further knowledge for others, Ann donated her body to the Boonshoft Anatomical Gifts Program of the Medical School at Wright State U. Her remains will be interred at the Rockafield Cemetery on WSU campus, near Jim's resting site.



A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, October 16 at 11 a.m. at the Honey Creek Presbyterian Church, New Carlisle, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the E. Ann Peters Nursing Scholarship, c/o Wright State



University Foundation, Dayton, OH 45435, which Ann established to help educate the next generation of nurses.

