Peter Ramirez

Ramirez, Peter Carmona "Pete"



RAMIREZ, Peter Carmona "Pete" Age 93, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away at his residence on Thursday, January 1, 2026. Pete proudly served his country as a Chief Master Sergeant in the United States Air Force, retiring after 30 years of dedicated service. He later continued his career as a Program Manager at Wright-Patterson AFB, where he retired after an additional 25 years. A devoted member of St. Peter Catholic Church, the American Legion, and the VFW, Pete lived a life of faith, service, and community. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Pauline; his parents, Raymundo and Desideria Ramirez; his brother, Victor; his sisters, Mimi and Mary; and his daughter-in-law, Dianna. Pete is survived by his sons and daughter-in-law: Peter A. Ramirez, Irving D. Ramirez and Lori, and Dennis R. Ramirez; his sister, Helen Enriquez; his brother, Richard Carmona; his grandson, Nathaniel T. Ramirez; his great-grandsons, Jaxson and Kayden; and many other loving relatives and friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, Huber Heights, Ohio. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the church on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are kindly requested to St. Rita School for the Deaf in Pete's memory. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Homes. May his memory be a blessing, and may he rest in eternal peace.



