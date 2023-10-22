Perry, Ray

2 hours ago
PERRY, Ray M.

RAY PERRY, age 91, of Springfield, passed away on October 14, 2023. At Ray's request, no formal services will be held, and cremation will take place. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the Perry Family. To view Ray's complete tribute, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

