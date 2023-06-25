Perry, Julia Ann



age 99, of Dayton, OH, passed away Thursday, June 22, 2023. Julia was born to the late Rocco and Margarita (Mariana) Filoso on June 18, 1924 in Dayton, OH. She graduated from the Patterson Co-op High School and from St. Elizabeth School of Nursing where she received her nursing degree. After graduating, Julia was in the Army Cadet Nurse Corps. After 20 years, Julia retired from nursing. She volunteered at Aim for the Handicapped, as well as working as a classroom aide for autistic children. She was also a longtime member of Holy Angels church. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis; son, James; and siblings, Liz, Frank, Francis, Mary, Don, Ersilia, Red, Ersilia II, and Genevieve. Julia is survived by sons, Joseph Perry and Robert (Jennifer) Perry; grandchildren, Emily (Nick) Feltes, Megan and Caroline Perry, Erin (Loc) Perdu; great grandchild, Max Perdu; sister, Virginia Novelli, and numerous nieces and nephews. A visitation will be held from 10-11am on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Holy Angels Church, 1322 Brown St, Dayton, OH 45409. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11am at the church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.



