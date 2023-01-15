PERRY, Bob

PERRY, Sr., Bob



06/25/1931 - 01/07/2023



LtCol (USMC) Clarence Robert (Bob) Perry was born in Detroit, MI on June 25, 1931. He attended Butler University prior to enlisting in the Navy in January 1951. Bob graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy on June 1, 1956 and was married to Bunny (the former Blanche V. Adams of Wilmington, DE) that day. He was designated a Naval Aviator and spent most of his career flying helicopters. He served 3 tours in Vietnam, commanded 2 squadrons, and was awarded 2 Distinguished Flying Crosses, 27 Air Medals, and 2 foreign awards for gallantry.



After retiring from the USMC, Bob attended Law School in Detroit, MI and practiced law as a criminal defense attorney ('88-'02). He also served as Mayor of Stanton, Michigan ('96-'04). After moving to Ohio in 2004, he served as a Commissioner on the Butler County (Ohio) Veterans Service Commission from 2006 to 2016.



Bob is survived by his son, C. Robert Perry, Jr. (Mary F. Perry), three brothers: Duane Perry (Holly, MI), Roy Perry (Chicago, IL), and Douglas Perry (New York, NY), 5 grandsons: CWO2 (USA) Robert Perry (Whitney Thiem), Captain (USA) Steven Perry (Megan Blaschka), Petty Officer 2nd Class Curtis Perry, David Perry (Stephanie Solano), and 1st Lt (USAF) Jonathan Perry. He has five great-grandchildren.

