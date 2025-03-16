PERRY, Barbara Ann



Barbara Ann Perry, 80, "The Original Coal Miner's Daughter," of Springfield, passed away peacefully on March 13, 2025. She was born on November 29, 1944, in Hazard, Kentucky, the daughter of the late Hargis and Harriet (Cobb) Brashear. A devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Barbara was known for her warm heart, sharp wit, and love of life's simple joys. She worked for many years as a bank branch manager, earning the trust and respect of her colleagues and customers. In her free time, she found joy in puzzle books, watching old westerns, and dining out with her family-especially during their beloved Friday pizza nights and outings with her daughter-in-law with her famous line "if I buy, you fly"! Barbara is survived by her children: Michelle "Jaylene" (Vaughn) Shaffer, grandson Joshua (Keri) Harper, great-grandkids Hunter, Colton, Piper and Mayson Harper, Addie and Payton Segrest, one grandson and three great-grandchildren, and grandson Jordan (Carly) Harper, and great-grandchildren Levi, Bentley, Owen and Hadley Harper, granddaughter Chelsie (Casey) and great-grandchildren Johnthan and Charlotte, grandson Ryan (Elizabeth) Shaffer and great-grandchildren Weston, Dahila, Charles Shaffer, granddaughter Vonnessann Shaffer (Justin Perkins) and great-grandchildren Olivor, Wylon, and Emmett Perkins, granddaughter Ariel Shaffer (Zachary Savage) and great-grandchildren Caynen and Rosalie Savage, son Randall (Claudia) Perry, granddaughter Erika (Jonathan) Mihoci and great-grandchildren Perry, Price, Payton, and Paxton Mihoci, granddaughter Sara (Billy) Kunchik and great-granddaughter Emily Kunchik, granddaughter Elyse (Nick) Augustine and great-grandchildren Eva and Dean Augustine, daughter Karen (Michael) Smith and grandchildren Taylor Smith and Garrett (Hannah) Stringer-Smith, and great-grandchildren Linken and Ronin Smith, daughter Natalie Johnson (Mark McDonald) and grandchildren Grant Johnson, Kelsey (Dillan) Shumaker and their children Dempsey and Blakely, and Teddy Shumaker, and Meredith Johnson. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Floyd Earl Perry, in 1999; her brother, Robert Lee Brashear; and her great-grandson, Caleb Michael Harper. Barbara's life was also enriched by the love and friendship of many special people, including Sue and Dave White, Bob and Cindy Chance, Reverend Deane and Betsy Hardy, Nancy and Larry Calton, and her dear suite mate, Betty Conrad. The family is especially grateful to the caregivers at Forest Glen, with a heartfelt thank you to Angel Mills for her kindness and compassion. Services to celebrate Barbara's life will be held on Monday, March 17, at 11:00 a.m. at High Street Church, 1625 E. High St., Springfield. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Barbara's love, wisdom, and unwavering spirit will be deeply missed but never forgotten.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com