Perry, Alice

Alice Ruth Perry, age 94 of Fairfield, passed away surrounded by family and friends August 11, 2024. Alice was born in North Jackson, Ohio on August 27, 1929, a daughter of Clifford Sinn and Esther (Brobst) Sinn. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Alfred Perry, who passed on August 6, 1995. She was also preceded by sisters Ethel May Harris (Bill), Lois Andrews (Tom), and brothers Robert (Dee Dee), Kenneth (Betty), and Donald Sinn (Evelyn and Kaye). Besides numerous nieces and nephews, Alice leaves four children; Ronald and wife Juanita of Val Del Mont, Quebec, Canada; Alfred and wife Joanna of Rice, Washington; Sharon Perry and husband Chuck Rolfes of Fairfield, Ohio; and Robert and wife Kelly of Mt. Orab, Ohio; as well as her grandchildren, Casey, Kyle, Tracy, Matthew, and Danielle, and her great grandchildren Owen and Carter. Alice lived many years in Fairborn, retiring from the District Office of the Fairborn City Schools, eventually moving to Hamilton to be closer to grandchildren. Prior to that she lived in Idaho Falls, Idaho, San Antonio, Texas and Cleveland, Ohio. While she enjoyed many varied hobbies, from world-wide travels to volks marching to square dancing and crafts, she enjoyed being a mother and spending time with family and friends the most. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2024, from 11:30 AM to 1:30 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, August 16, 2024, at 1:30 PM. Graveside service will follow at Byron Cemetery 3256 Trebein Road Fairborn, OH at 3:00PM.



