Perone, Floyd

Floyd H. "Tony" Perone, 87, of Springfield, died Thursday, October 12, 2023. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Vallery Perone. Dedicated servant of the Ohio 8th Masonic District serving as District Deputy Grand Master from 1992-1995. A celebration of life and Masonic service will be held Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. at the Ohio Masonic Home, 2655 West National Road, Springfield, Ohio. See kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.



