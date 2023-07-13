Perkins, Neva

Perkins (Sharp), Neva Allen



Neva A. (Sharp) Perkins, 92 of Enon passed away July 8, 2023 at Harbor Chase Beavercreek. She was born on January 14, 1931, at home in Rockholds, Kentucky to the late Rosco and Anna (Smith) Sharp. Neva was an Order Department Supervisor at Allied Egry for 32 years. In retirement she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and visiting with friends. Neva is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Neil Perkins; sister, Blanche Mayne; and brother, Jene Sharp. Neva is survived by her nieces Sylvia (Bruce) Hodge and Whitney (David) Perkins Michaud; nephews Larry Hill, Danny Hill, Brad Perkins and numerous friends. Private services will be conducted in Kentucky and Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton in Neva's name. Arrangements by Adkins Funeral Home, Enon.



Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

