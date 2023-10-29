Perkins (Burton), Martha Louise



Perkins (Burton), Martha Louise, age 90, passed away October 19,



2023. Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Delmar



and Lillie Burton, brothers Arlis, Philip and Harold and husband Dr R. Gordon Perkins. Martha was born June 19, 1933 in Clermont County Ohio. Martha grew up on a tobacco farm and helped support her



parents as they worked hard to provide during the depression. Martha was an excellent student and was salutatorian of the Hamersville class of 1951. She excelled in English and placed 2nd in the county. After high school, she moved to Cincinnati, took shorthand classes and worked at Trailmobile. She met the love of her life, Gordon Perkins whom she married Sept 12,1953. They moved to a little apartment on Ohio



State campus where she worked at the Dept of Agriculture



while Gordon attended the College of Veterinary Medicine.



After graduation and military service in Pennsylvania, Martha and Gordon set up practice in Huber Heights, Ohio which grew and provided animal care to the community for over 60



years. She loved hosting family gatherings, shopping, church



activities, and volunteer work. A lifelong learner, she donated her



body to Wright State. Martha expressed her greatest gift was raising her children so that they knew God and his son Jesus Christ.



She is survived by her sister Frances Crawford and sister-in-law Violet Burton. Children, Dr Kirk (Mary) Perkins, Sheryl (Mark) Kramer, Mark (Jane) Perkins, Eric (Glenna) Perkins. Grandchildren, Emily (Robert), Luke (Erin), John (Jessica), Nicholas (Claire), Daniel, Jacob, Caroline. Great grandchildren, Alexander, Cooper, Isaac, Claire, Sophie and Benjamin.



A memorial service will be held 10:30 am Saturday, November 18, 2023 at United Christian Church, Englewood, Ohio.



Memorial donations can be made to United Christian Church



memorial fund or charity of your choice.



