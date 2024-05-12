Perkins, Ch. Robert N.



Chaplain Robert N. Perkins, age 75, of Circleville, Ohio passed away on 28 April, 2024. He was born 25 June 1948 to the late Dr. Neal C. Perkins and Janet (Gleason) Perkins. He had a brother the late Dr. Paul C. Perkins.



He is survived by his wife of 32 years Susan Perkins, two sisters Mary (Paul) Hyslop, and Carolyn Perkins. Robert has two children Jennifer (Brian Mathus) Perkins and Aaron (Sophie Simonard) Perkins, and three grandchildren.



There will be a Celebration of Life for him on 15 May 2024 at the St. John Church 11450 Brown St., Stoutsville, Ohio. Service begins at 11:00 AM





