PERKINS, Bonnie K.



Age 73 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of



William and Rosalie (Kidd) Perkins.



Bonnie's career was dedicated to working with children. She retired from Butler Tech in 2013.



She is survived by daughter Amanda (Dwayne) Anderson, sisters Connie (John) Karrer and Vickie (Gary) Pierson, and nephew Jake Williams and also, friends Kim Britton and Catherine Hayes.



Amanda asks visitors to wear purple, Bonnie's favorite color, in celebration of her life.



Please send memorials to St. Jude Children's Hospital or the ASPCA.



A memorial will be held Saturday at 11:00am May 22, 2021, in the Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave., where the family will receive visitors from 10 am to 11 am.




