Perdue, Jeffrey "Scott"



Jeffrey "Scott" Perdue passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023. He was born on August 22, 1974 in Dayton, OH to Sandy Jaques and James Perdue. He was preceded in death by his father, James Perdue and his grandparents, Zach Back and Ethel Back. He is survived by his loving wife, Ann Benezra-Perdue; his son, Brandon; his grandchildren, Adalyn and Aubrey; his mother, Sandy (John) Jaques; his brothers, Jimmy, Steve and Dave Perdue; his sisters, Brigitte Fugate and Danyell Fletcher. He is also survived by his step-father, Larry Fugate and his special mother in-law, Sharon Dalton. Visitation will be held Sunday, June 18, 2023 from 4:00pm - 6:00pm at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 1:00pm on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Newcomer Funeral Home - North Chapel. Burial to follow in Dayton Memorial Park.



Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com