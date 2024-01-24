Perchak, Robert Matthew



Robert (Bob) M. Perchak aged 69 passed away with his beloved wife and son by his bedside at Kettering Hospital on January 20, 2024.



Bob grew up in Chicago, Illinois and discovered an unquenchable desire for science at the age of 5. He later pursued a Bachelor Degree of Engineering Physics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the mid-1970s. During his tenure at Illinois, he met and married the love of his life, Sarah, before pursuing a Master of Physics degree at Purdue University. After completing his graduate degree, he got his first job at NCR in Dayton and went on to work at Monarch Marking, Laser Mike, Spectra Physics, and Trimble. He made countless friends in his pursuit of the mysteries of the universe.



Bob is survived by Sarah (wife), Matthew (son), Mary (mother), Bill & Charles (brothers), Suzie (sister-in-law) and countless nieces and nephews. Details for his funeral and visitation can be found on the Tobias Funeral Home website.



