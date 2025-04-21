Penry, Philip Glen



Philip Glen Penry, 82, passed away on April 14, 2025. Phil was born November 6, 1942 in Marion, OH, to the late Glen and Martha Penry. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bettie (Rhoades) Penry in 2022.



Phil is survived by his brothers, Richard Penry and James Penry; daughter Sara (Tom) Hirt; son Ben Penry; grandchildren Lucy and Leo Hirt; and granddogs Paulie and Maggie.



Phil graduated from Marion Harding High School and Ohio Wesleyan University. He served in the United States Air Force from 1965-1969, reaching the rank of Captain. Phil made two trips to Vietnam and was awarded The Air Force Commendation Medal and The Bronze Star. Phil then graduated from Miami University. He worked as a school psychologist, and then as the Director of Pupil Personnel for the Clark County Educational Service Center.



In his spare time, Phil enjoyed fishing, hunting, woodworking, and traveling to Florida and Las Vegas. Phil's family would like to thank his friend Dave Ruhe for their trips to play keno at Fricker's, especially the past few years. The family would also like to thank the entire staff of York Rite 3rd Floor at The Springfield Masonic Community for their care and compassion.



Phil's final act of service was to be part of the WSU Boonshoft School of Medicine Anatomical Gift Program. Phil's life will be celebrated at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Vietnam Veterans of America.



