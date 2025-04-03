PENNY, Robert Vincent "Bob"



PENNY, Robert "Bob", age 68, of West Carrolton, Ohio, passed away Sunday, March 30, 2025 at Kettering Hospital - Main Campus emergency room. He was born June 17, 1956. He was a member of Holy Family Parish of Middletown. Among survivors is his wife of 44 years, Helen "Charlie" E. Penny; and five children. A Mass will be held on Saturday, April 5, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 201 Clark St., Middletown, Ohio 45042 with Father Benjamin Mersch as celebrant. A memorial luncheon and celebration of life will follow the mass at the Holy Trinity Center at the church. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



