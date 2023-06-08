Pendergast, Beverly Sprague



PENDERGAST, Beverly Sprague, age 90, of Dayton, OH, passed away peacefully June 3, 2023, at Hospice of Dayton. Beverly was born May 5, 1933, in Providence, RI, the daughter of the late Richard and Ethel Sprague, of Warwick, RI. She was an accomplished student and a graduate of Gorton High School in Warwick, RI. She received her RN certificate from Roger Williams School of Nursing. She was an at home mother for 32 years, supporting her husband, Jim, in his Air Force career and raising their children. Following Jim's retirement, she became a realtor at Coldwell Banker, and was active in civic affairs including 15 years on the Northeast Dayton Priority Board. She and Jim enjoyed travels to visit friends and relatives. She continued her travels with her family after Jim passed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Col (Ret) James Pendergast, her parents, brother Michael and sister Carol. She is survived by her children, James Pendergast, Jr (Deborah), Kevin Pendergast (Gigi), Kathleen McHale (Luke), Dona Pendergast, David Pendergast (Jill), Maggie Johnson (Curtis); sisters Del Edwards and Kathleen Lesnevich; many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. The family will receive friends on June 11 from 6 to 7pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E Stroop Rd, Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 22 Notre Dame Ave on June 12 at 10am. A burial service will be at the Dayton National Cemetery, 4100 W. Third Street, Dayton, on June 15 at 9am. The family would like to express our thanks for the compassionate care given by Kettering Medical Center and Hospice of Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, Pelotonia, or the James Cancer Center at OSU. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

