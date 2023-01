PENCIL, Robert L. "Bobby"



65 of Sabina and formerly of Springfield area, passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Visitation will be on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at the Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina from 4:00 P.M until the service at 6:00 P.M. For online condolences please go to littletonfuneralhome.com.