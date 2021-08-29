PELPHREY, Joe Harrison



Age 87, of Franklin passed away on Friday, August 27, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Denver, Kentucky, on February 1, 1934, the son of the late Don and Lavada (Reed) Pelphrey. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 63 years, Joan (Spradlin) Pelphrey on April 20, 2017, and two brothers, Carroll and Donald Ray Pelphrey. Joe is survived by his three children, Marcia (William) Lamb, Timothy (Anna) Pelphrey, Melissa (Mark) Murray; four siblings, Jack Pelphrey, Mary Alice Johnson, Naomi Ann Conley, Leroy



Pelphrey; a grandson, Travis (Summer) Lamb; a granddaughter, Ashley (Rick) Howard and two great-grandsons, Nicholas Lamb, Colt Howard. Joe was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. He retired the Delco Moraine Division of General



Motors after 36 years of devoted service and was an avid UK Basketball fan. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Hillcrest Baptist Church, 820 Central Avenue, Carlisle, Ohio, with Pastor Larry Lambes



officiating. Interment will follow in Springboro Cemetery. The family will receive visitors at the church from 6-8 p.m. on



Monday, August 30, 2021. Contributions in memory of Joe may be made to the St. Jude Children's Hospital. Online



condolences or fond memories may be left for the Pelphrey family at www.anderson-fh-com.



