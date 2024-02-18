Pelekoudas, Lois M.



Lois Pelekoudas (m. Morrell), born September 1st, 1935, in Cherokee Hills, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on February 15th, 2024 in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her husband Connie, and son Alex. She is survived by her daughter Elise Pelekoudas Click, her grandchildren Michelle and Kyle Click, beloved family friend Karen Agin, and many other relatives and friends.



Lois was the only child of Alton and Nellie Morrell. From her early years, she was an extremely bright and dedicated student. This constant thirst for learning and inquisitiveness stayed with her throughout her life as she furthered her education and eventually became an educator herself. In 1957, she married Connie Pelekoudas in a small ceremony in Washington DC.



Upon completing her PhD in Political Science with a focus on Constitutional Law at the University of Illinois at Urbana, Lois and Connie moved to Yellow Springs, Ohio. Lois became a professor and chairwoman of political science at Central State University, as well as a adjunct faculty at Antioch College, where her husband also worked as an administrator and professor of economics.



Together, they built a life in Yellow Springs, raising their children and soon after arriving making their lifelong home on Hustead Road, just outside town. Lois's involvement in the community was extensive. She was highly active in her church, both at Bethel Lutheran and Good Shepherd Lutheran in Springfield, and she dedicated her time to 4H and other local and community organizations.



After moving to Hustead Road, she started her little farm, playing host to a rotating menagerie of cattle, bunnies, dogs, cats, and ducks, and always with small herd of sheep. The sheep were more than just pets  while she loved them (most of them  not the one she dubbed "Ms. Nasty"), she had, as always, a practical reason as well  easy access to wool. Lois was a highly talented spinner, weaver, and knitter, gracing those closest to her with beautiful handmade creations, often with yarn she washed, spun, and dyed herself. She was a member of the Weaver's Guild, supported the Midwest Festival of Fibers, and later her help in founding the "Wool Gathering" which still occurs annually at Young's Dairy. Lois volunteered often for fairs, schools, senior centers, historical societies, and teaching demonstrations, making sure to pass along her love of the craft to anyone who was willing to learn.



Lois's artistic pursuits also extended to drawing, painting and writing. She supported and encouraged her daughter and granddaughter in dance, music, and theater, and patronized many organizations that also promoted creativity and the arts.



She was a skilled and creative cook & gardener. Each year brought a new planting experiment, an unmanageable number of tomatoes, and for one memorable year, hundreds of gourds. She was constantly trying new recipes to the benefit, or occasional horror, of her family (ex. the cow's tongue incident & the tomato cabbage ice cream). Her independent streak made these endeavors even more eventful to the chagrin of her husband and daughter. Including the 2 beloved cats (Cannon & Toulouse) she adopted without consultation because, "He wouldn't have been in favor of it, so I didn't ask", and the unannounced purchase and delivery of a 8x5' loom that took up the entire room. She also found infinite patience and humor in the ever-evolving antics of her son and later grandson, whose adventurous spirits kept her from the risk of even a single "dull moment".



Lois will be remembered by her family, friends, students, and the Yellow Springs community as a dedicated educator, highly involved community volunteer, and talented fiber artisan. Her influence will continue to thrive in the wisdom and traits she inspired in those closest to her. In those she impacted most, she has passed on her creativity, leadership, dry sarcasm, inquisitiveness, independence, charity, dark humor, love of animals, love of art, love of wine and good food, and the inspiration to discover your passions & share it with the world.



Per Lois's wishes, there will be no official ceremony or event of remembrance held publicly. In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family suggests that donations may be made to a charity of choice. The family is being served by the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





