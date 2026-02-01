Peggy Price

Price, Peggy Ann



We are grieving the loss of Peggy Ann Price (age 89) who passed away on Sunday, January 25. She was predeceased by her parents: Roy Everette and Maude (Livingston) Price and siblings: Roy E. Price, Edna Ruth Ford, Huey Price, John Price, and Ruby Steele. She is survived by her spouse of 55 years, Judy Hamer and nephew and nieces: Jim Price, Kim Zimmer, Jerrie Turpin, Cyndi Palazzo, Tracy Bucher, and Barb Woodward. Peggy was a spirited, spunky, kind hearted individual who graced the world with her bright smile and mischievous eyes. She loved music (her passion was making CDs for everyone who liked music, golf (with 3 holes in one), and fishing (she was known as the Carp Queen). She and Judy spent many winters in Florida where she made new friends and memories. She was a very special person and all who knew her have precious memories of her. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, February 5, 2026 at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3940 S. Kettering Blvd., Kettering, OH 45439. Family and friends may visit from 1:00PM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made out to Hospice of Dayton or your favorite charity in memory of Peggy. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.NewcomerDayton.com



