Peggy Miller

Peggy L. Miller age 77 of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, November 8, 2025, at her residence. She was born the daughter of Carl W. & Ruth A. (Shroades) Ferryman on February 3, 1948, in Springfield, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Jeffrey Moore; daughter Crystal Herrick; sister Wendy Ferryman. She is survived by her beloved husband David Miller; sons James Moore Jr., Robert Haynes Jr.& David Miller; daughter Lisa Moore; brother Randy Ferryman; 15 grandchildren & 9 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews & a host of friends. Peggy was a loving wife, mother, sister & friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. Peggy was an avid sports fan, she enjoyed cheering on the Cincinnati Bengals & the Cincinnati Reds. Over the years she always looked forward to family gatherings. Friends & family may call on Thursday, November 13, 2025, from 11AM -12PM at RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME 838 E. High St. Springfield, Ohio where a funeral will be held at 12PM with Pastor Orbie Estep officiating. Entombment to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com





