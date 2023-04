Peeler, William D.



William (Bill) Peeler, 88 of Bradenton Florida, passed away on April 7, 2023 after a battle with cancer. Bill was born on December 1, 1934 to Gold and Velma Peeler in Dayton Ohio. He was a salesman, business owner and member of the Dayton Antioch Shrine Temple. Bill was predeceased by his parents Gold and Velma Peeler, daughter Monica Seifert, son in law Denny Fortner and sisters Gerry Caron (Al) and Glenna Peeler. Bill is survived by son William (Bill) Peeler II (Melanie), daughter Robin Fortner, sister Kathy Silva (Jim) and grandchildren Nicole Hampton (Chris), Beau Fortner (Heather), Jawn Fortner, Neana Holloway (Dale), Sheena Peeler, Shannon Reed, Justin Turner, Alex Woodie and 8 great grandchildren.