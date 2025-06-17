Peeks, Charlene



Charlene Peeks, age 78, of Trotwood, OH, departed this life Friday, June 13, 2025. Funeral Service 12 pm Friday, June 20, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Entombment Royal Oak Memorial Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com