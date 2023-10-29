Pederson, Mary Ann "Mickie"



Mary Ann "Mickie" Pederson, a resident of Kettering, Ohio, departed from this world on October 23, 2023, at 81. She was born on June 11, 1942, in Breckenridge, Minnesota, to her late parents, Walter and Ann Bertram. A deep and enduring love marked Mary's remarkable life. For 59 years, she was the cherished wife of Richard Phillip Pederson, a partnership that brought joy and fulfillment to both of their lives. Mary was the loving mother of four children: Reid (Donna) Pederson of Sioux Falls, SD; Erica (Pederson) Martin of Painesville, OH; Hilary Pederson of Kettering, OH; Amanda (Kevin) Moran of Kettering, OH. Her role as a grandmother was a source of immense pride and happiness. Mary shared her wisdom, affection, and boundless enthusiasm with eight treasured grandchildren: Randon Pederson of Danube, MN; Katelyn Pederson of Sioux Falls, SD; Trevor (Ramsey) Pederson of Roseville, MN; Mary (Robert) Pfeiff of Ravenel, SC; Grace Martin of Huntsville, AL; Eric Martin of Painesville, OH; Lily Martin of Painesville, OH; and Samuel Moran of Kettering, OH. Mary is also survived by her brother, John (Shirley) Bertram of Foxhome, MN, and a host of nieces and nephews whose lives were enriched by her presence. Mary's lifelong pursuit of knowledge was inspiring. She earned an associate degree from Fergus Falls Community College, then studied French and German at the University of Minnesota, Moorhead. In later years, she returned to school, taking computer programming classes at Worthington Community College in Worthington, MN, exemplifying her dedication to self-improvement. Mary was a stay-at-home mother for the first decades of her marriage before becoming a pioneering computer programmer at Swift Packing Plant in Worthington, MN, during the early 1980s. Upon relocating to Ohio, she generously shared her expertise as the crafts and fabric department manager at Walmart in Miamisburg for 16 years, creating an environment where others could discover the joys of crafts and sewing. Mary's insatiable curiosity led her to explore various hobbies, reflecting her vibrant spirit. She was an accomplished genealogist, a history enthusiast, a skilled seamstress, and a voracious reader. She was wicked quick at crossword puzzles, could grow any kind of plant, appreciated most musical genres and her unbounded inquisitiveness led her to pursue new interests regularly, each an expression of her passion for life. A visitation will celebrate Mary's life at noon at the Newcomer Funeral Home - Kettering Chapel on November 1st, 2023. Funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m. Mary will be laid to rest immediately after the service at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum, a place of eternal peace and beauty. Instead of sending flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider donating to Brigid's Path, a Dayton area charity devoted to caring for infants born with exposure to addictive substances. Mary supported this organization before her illness progressed, creating baby blankets as a testament to her compassion and caring spirit. The Pederson family would like to express their deep appreciation to VITAS Healthcare Hospice for their unwavering compassion and dependable assistance throughout Mary's last days. Mary Ann "Mickie" Pederson's legacy will live on in the hearts and memories of all who had the privilege of knowing her. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, an adored grandmother, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many. Her spirit and her love will remain an enduring presence in our lives. May she rest in eternal peace.



